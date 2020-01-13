Good show in India last time boosted confidence: Turner

Mumbai, Jan 13 (IANS) Australia batsman Ashton Turner feels his good showing in India last time has helped him grow in confidence and as they get ready for another three-match ODI series, he is looking forward to getting help from Steve Smith and David Warner who have experience of playing spinners in these conditions.

"I take a lot of confidence out of that (2019 series) against a world-class team and a world-class bowling attack. It has given me confidence that my ability is good enough against the best in the world," Turner said on the eve of the first ODI here on Tuesday.

Turner had featured in three ODIs in Australia's last tour of India, which they won 3-2, and scored a defining 84 at Mohali. He said he would look to pick Smith and Warner's brains, especially in the way that they play spinners in this part of the world.

"As a young player coming into the team with little international experience, I'd be crazy not to be picking their brains and trying to learn from them because those two guys are the two best in the world," he said.

"I was fortunate to spend a few weeks with Steve at the IPL (with Rajasthan Royals). I spent so much time watching him bat in the nets and picking his brains about how (he) plays particularly in India.

"Dave's (Warner) the same, he's had so much success all around the world but particularly here in India and in the IPL," said the 26-year-old.

Turner had a poor IPL last time but he said he learnt his lessons from that.

"Yeah, the IPL didn't go to plan -- getting out first ball, I have definitely learnt some lessons but it's definitely not how I am going to be remembered in my career.

"I'm here in a very different environment to what the IPL is, to what franchise cricket is, to be back here again, to be fortunate enough to be picked in another Australian squad is a completely different beast. It's international cricket, you've got no option but to go out there and put your best foot forward," he added.

