'Good start to Test career': Rohit lauds Shreyas Iyer

New Delhi [India], November 25 (ANI): India T20I skipper Rohit Sharma on Thursday lauded Shreyas Iyer for having a fantastic start to his Test career.



At stumps on Day 1, India's score read 258/4 with Iyer (75*) and Jadeja (50*) currently unbeaten at the crease.

Shubman Gill also managed to score 52 but he was dismissed by Jamieson on a peach of a delivery and that ended up castling his stumps.

"Good start to the test career @ShreyasIyer15," Rohit tweeted.

Iyer on Thursday received his Test cap from former skipper and legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared the video in which Gavaskar can be seen handing the Test cap to Iyer, while all other players congratulate the India batter.

"A moment to cherish for @ShreyasIyer15 as he receives his #TeamIndia Test cap from Sunil Gavaskar -- one of the best to have ever graced the game," BCCI tweeted. (ANI)

