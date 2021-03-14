Goodall delighted as South Africa pull off 'massive chase' against 'world-class' India

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 14 (ANI): South Africa Women's Lara Goodall on Sunday expressed elation after her team pulled off a "massive chase" against the "world-class" Indian team in the fourth ODI of the ongoing five-match series.



Punam Raut's unbeaten 104-run knock went in vain as South Africa defeated India by seven wickets here at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Stadium.

With this win, South Africa has attained an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series. Lizelle Lee (63), Mignon du Preez (61), and Goodall (59*) starred with the bat for the Proteas as they chased down a stiff target of 267 with eight balls to spare.

This was also the highest run-chase ever recorded by the Proteas women's side.

"I am feeling very good at the moment. It was nice to get the team over the line," Goodall said in the post-match press conference.

Reflecting on the tour, she said: "We knew it was not going to be easy with the conditions, and we did not know what to expect. It was a lot of uncertainty. Today's win, I think, was a statement because a lot of time our batting unit was at scrutiny. We all have the belief and we back each other... it is a massive chase against a world-class team. We are really happy."

South Africa had a great start to their chase as openers Lee and Laura Wolvaardt put on 116 runs for the first wicket. But as soon as South Africa started to run away with the game, Harmanpreet Kaur had Lee (69) adjudged leg before wicket in the 23rd over.

Goodall then joined Wolvaardt in the middle and both batters put on just 17 runs for the second wicket as Mansi Joshi ended the latter's (53) stay at the crease in the 29th over of the innings. du Preez then joined Goodall in the middle and the duo mixed caution with aggression to keep the scoreboard ticking at a good pace.

With Proteas needing just 31 runs more for victory, Rajeshwari Gayakwad dismissed du Preez (61) in the 45th over of the innings and ignited hopes of a comeback for Mithali Raj's side. However, Goodall ensured that the visitors did not suffer any further hiccups and the side chased down the target in the penultimate over of their innings. Marizanne Kapp remained unbeaten on 22.

The two teams will now lock horns in the fifth and final ODI on Wednesday at the same venue. (ANI)

