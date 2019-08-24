Gowtham scalps 8 wickets after unbeaten 134 in KPL

Gowtham hit an unbeaten 134 off 56 deliveries with the help of 13 sixes, completing his century in just 39 balls.

Gowtham also went on to register a dream bowling figure, picking up 8/15 in his 4 overs, leading his side to a 70-run victory.

Speaking after the match, he said: "I don't think I expected this, nor did anyone else out here. Thanks to everyone who turned up and supported us."

Gowtham's bowling performance could have been the best bowling figure ever in T20 cricket, but KPL matches aren't officially recognised.