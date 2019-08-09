Great feeling of relief when transfer window closes: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Leeds [UK], Aug 9 (ANI): Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said that it is a great feeling of relief when the transfer window closes and is satisfied despite the club completed just three signings.

"I think when the transfer window closes, it's a great feeling of relief. Now that it's done we know who we're looking forward with and I'm delighted with the three we've signed," Goal.com quoted Solskjaer as saying.



The three new arrivals in the club are Daniel James, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Harry Maguire.

Although Solskjaer is delighted with the three players they have signed, fans have expressed concerns over the lack of new arrivals in the club.

Solskjaer said: "Well that's not the feeling inside the club and the fans I've met are excited with the signings we've had."

"There are always going to be fans out there wanting to sign players; that's part and parcel of being here. The players are here now and have been shown that trust and we believe in them," he added.

Manchester United will face Chelsea in the Premier League opener on August 11. (ANI)

