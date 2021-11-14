Great honour to receive Arjuna Award, says Shikhar Dhawan

The 35-year-old Dhawan was conferred with the Arjuna Award by President Ram Nath Kovind in recognition of his outstanding achievements in the sport, on Saturday.

New Delhi, Nov 14 (IANS) After being presented the Arjuna Award, Indian batter Shikhar Dhawan took to social media to thank everyone who supported him in his journey, including his family, friends and the national cricket board (BCCI).

"Arjuna award receive karna mere liye bohot sammaan ki baat hai. Mai unn sabhi logon ka dhanyawad karna chahta hu jo iss safar mein mere saath khade rahe mere coaches, doctors, support staff, BCCI, teammates, sabhi fans, mere doston aur mera parivar. (It is a great honour for me to receive the Arjuna Award. I would like to thank all the people who stood by me on this journey the coaches, doctors, support staff, BCCI, teammates, all the fans, my friends and my family)," Dhawan wrote on Twitter.

"Aap sabhi ke pyaar aur saath ke bina ye possible nahi ho pata. Ye ek bohot hi unbelievable feeling hoti hai Jab aapka hard work acknowledge kara jaata hai aur mai sab logo ke liye apna Bohot bohot abhaar vyakt karna chahta hu. I will continue to work hard to make my country proud Congratulations to all the awardees." (This would not have been possible without your love and support. It is such an unbelievable feeling when your hard work gets acknowledged. I will continue to work hard to make my country proud. Congratulations to all the award winners)," Dhawan added.

The Delhi batter has represented India in 145 ODIs and scored 6,105 runs at an average of 45.55 with 17 hundreds and 33 fifties. He holds the record for being the fastest Indian to reach 2000 and 3000 runs in ODI cricket. The Delhi batsman is also the second-fastest Indian to reach 4,000 and 5,000 runs in the 50-over format.

--IANS

cs/bsk