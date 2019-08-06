Great learning experience: Javeria Khan on ICC women's development program

New Delhi [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Pakistan batter Javeria Khan on Tuesday praised the ICC women's development program, calling it a great learning experience.

"A week full of happenings came to an end at the ICC Women's development program. A great learning experiance," Javeria tweeted.





The 31-year-old led the multi-nation Women's Global Development Squad (WGDS) that played six T20 matches on a tour of England.

WGDS locked horns twice against England Academy Women, and England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) Super League teams Southern Vipers and Surrey Stars.

ICC had announced the third WGDS squad as part of its continued efforts to provide exposure to players from outside the leading countries and improve the standard of the women's game.

WGDS tour of England was organised in association with the ECB. The two previous WGDS programmes were held in Australia (November 2018) and England (July 2018).

Javeria took three wickets as well as scored 178 runs in six matches, including an unbeaten 64 against Surrey Stars. (ANI)

