Great opportunity for youngster to make India proud: Gambhir as injury rules Rohit out of SA Tests

New Delhi [India], December 14 (ANI): Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir feels opening batter Rohit Sharma missing the Test series against South Africa is a "massive blow" for the visitors ahead of the tour.



The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday confirmed that Rohit has been ruled out of the three-match Test series against South Africa due to a hamstring issue.

"It's a big blow for India and the way he batted in England, he would have like to go, South Africa, as he wouldn't want to miss a Test while being in good form. He was just appointed as a vice-captain so it's a massive blow," Gambhir told ANI.

Priyank Panchal has replaced Rohit Sharma in the Test squad.

"Great opportunity for youngster to pick up this opportunity and make the country proud," Gambhir added.

Rohit, who was recently appointed as the vice-captain of the squad, sustained a left hamstring injury during his training session in Mumbai on Sunday.

India's squad for South Africa Tests: Virat Kohli (Captain), Priyank Panchal, KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), R Ashwin, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj. (ANI)