Growing up optional: Aakash Chopra mocks Abdul Razzaq's absurd remarks

Former Team India opener Aakash Chopra has taken a jibe at ex-Pakistan all-rounder Abdul Razzaq's recent controversial remarks, where he termed premier fast-bowler Jasprit Bumrah as a 'baby bowler' and Virat Kohli not in the same category as Sachin Tendulkar despite all his talent.

Chopra took to Twitter to express his viewpoint on Razzaq's claims, with his tongue-in cheek remark on the Pakistan all-rounder's viewpoint indicating how illogical he termed it to be.

"Another fine example of the fact that growing old is mandatory, growing up is optional. Well played," he tweeted.

Another fine example of the fact that growing old is mandatory, growing up is optional. Well played https://t.co/yLQE6U0KRw — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) December 5, 2019 Razzaq stated during an interview with Cricket Pakistan, that Team India pacer Jasprit Bumrah considered one of the best in the business, was a 'baby bowler'. The Pakistan all-rounder boasted of his dominance over the game having faced the likes of Glenn McGrath, Wasim Akram during his times, stating that he would have easily scored runs against Bumrah. “I have played world class bowlers all across the world. I have no issues in facing Jasprit Bumrah. The pressure will be on him if I am in front of him. Because when you have faced bowlers like Glenn McGrath, Wasim Akram or Shoaib Akhtar, you gain confidence. Bumrah is a ‘baby bowler’ for me. I can easily dominate him. Even he knows that this player has faced all these great bowlers in his time,” he said. The Pakistan all-rounder further claimed that Team India skipper Virat Kohli was a 'good' player, who despite all his talent could not be compared to legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar. “If Virat Kohli scores, he scores. Yeah, he is a good player for them and is performing consistently, but you cannot place him in the same category as Sachin Tendulkar. He belongs to a different category," he concluded.