Guardiola asks for action after Liverpool supporter incident with Man City backroom staff member

Liverpool [UK], October 4 (ANI): Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola has asked Liverpool FC to take action after a reported incident between a Reds fan and Manchester City staff after the Premier League clash on Sunday.



The alleged incident involved a member of Manchester City's backroom staff and a supporter is said to have spat on him after Phil Foden's equaliser in the 2-2 draw between the two teams.

"I'm pretty sure Liverpool FC will take measures for this guy," Goal.com quoted Guardiola as saying.

"Liverpool is greater than this person. Liverpool in its history helps to make sport better. Always, there are people that will do that. I am sure they will investigate it. Like when they smashed up our bus. It's always a pleasure coming to Anfield," he added.

City has also officially lodged a complaint with Liverpool over the incident.

The match between Liverpool and Manchester City ended in a 2-2 draw on Sunday. For the former, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah scored goals while for City, Phil Foden and Kevin De Bruyne got their names on the scoring chart.

Liverpool and Manchester City are currently at the first and second spots respectively in the Premier League standings. (ANI)

