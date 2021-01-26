Guardiola insists focus is key to Manchester City's winning streak

Manchester [UK], January 26 (ANI): Even as Manchester City is on a roll, manager Pep Guardiola has said that he never asks his players to look too far ahead and wants them to focus on the immediate challenge that faces them.



And the strategy seems to be working really well for the manager as the club is on a remarkable run. Manchester City have secured 10 successive victories in all competitions and are now preparing for the game against West Brom.

"Focus and concentration and, believe me, this is the best advice -- focus on the next one. People want predictions of who will be champions, how many points etc," the club's official website quoted Guardiola as saying when asked about the secret behind this run.

"Focus on the next game. Now it is not about Sheffield United or Burnley -- it's about West Brom. That's the only way. I never say to the players 'Win five games in a row.' I say 'Win the next one and see how many we can win.' When you have won 10 games in all competitions, focus on the next one. That's all that matters. After (that) we see what happens. When you start to think ahead, you will lose a lot," he added.

On the back of a sublime run, Manchester City is currently placed in the second spot on the Premier League standings with 38 points, just two points behind table-toppers Manchester United.

Manchester City will take on West Brom in the Premier League on Wednesday. (ANI)

