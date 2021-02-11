Guardiola scripts 200 wins as Man City manager with win over Swansea

Swansea [UK], February 11 (ANI): With a 3-1 win over Swansea City in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Wednesday, Pep Guardiola scripted his 200th triumph as Manchester City manager.



The win also helped City reach the quarter-finals of the tournament. The side also registered their 15th consecutive victory across all competitions in the 2020-21 season.

Guardiola has now won 200 of the 268 games he has managed since taking over his role at City in the 2016-17 season. The former Barcelona and Bayern manager has achieved a 74.6 winning percentage at City.

Goals from Kyle Walker, Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus helped the City to cruise into the next round of the FA Cup.

December 15 was the last time when City lost a game, and since then, the side has changed its fortunes around and now it finds itself at the top of the Premier League 2020-21 standings.

Since December 15, Manchester City has won 10 consecutive Premier League matches to move to the top of the table. The side will now clash against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday. (ANI)

