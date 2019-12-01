Guerrero takes Internacional to verge of Copa Libertadores berth

Rio de Janeiro, Dec 1 (IANS) Paolo Guerrero has struck his fourth goal in three Brazilian Serie A matches as Internacional all but secured a berth in next year's Copa Libertadores with a 1-0 victory at Botafogo.

The Peru captain broke the deadlock in the 84th minute at the Olympic stadium with a low effort from outside the box that slipped through the gloves of Paraguayan goalkeeper Roberto Fernandez late on Saturday.

Guerrero, who has been hampered by injuries and poor form in recent months, has now netted nine goals in 22 matches this Serie A campaign, reports Xinhua news agency.

With only two rounds remaining, Internacional are seventh in Brazil's 20-team top flight standings, having posted 15 wins, nine draws and 12 losses. The top six teams will earn a place in the 2020 Copa Libertadores group stage while seventh and eight will contest the tournament's qualifiers. Two-time Serie A champions Botafogo dropped to 13th with 42 points from 36 matches. kk/rt