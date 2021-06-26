Gurindervir shatters 100m meet record in Inter-State Athletics

Patiala, June 26 (IANS) Punjab's Gurindervir Singh won the men's 100 metres dash with a meet record of 10.27 seconds at the National Inter-State Athletics Championships here on Saturday.

S Dhanalakshmi of Tamil Nadu won the women's 100m crown with a time of 11.52 seconds.

The 20-year-old Gurindervir rocketed off the blocks and continued to sprint away from his rivals to break the tape in 10.27 secs, which was better than the previous meet record of 10.32 secs set by Krishna Kumar Rane in 2014 in Lucknow.