Gurkeerat replaces injured Rinku at KKR

New Delhi, April 4 (IANS) Gurkeerat Singh Mann has replaced the injured Rinku Singh at the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), the Indian Premier League (IPL) said in a statement.

Rinku has been ruled out of the season due to his knee injury.

"Kolkata Knight Riders have signed up Gurkeerat Singh Mann as replacement for batsman Rinku Singh, who will be unavailable for the entire season due to a knee injury," said the IPL in a statement.