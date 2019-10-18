Gus Poyet hails Mason Mount's technique

Leeds [UK], Oct 18 (ANI): Former Chelsea player Gus Poyet has praised Mason Mount's technique, saying that his timing is something that cannot be coached.

"He has the technique to finish, we all know that. We didn't know if he could do it week in, week out in the Premier League. The defenders are better, they read the game better and taking chances is more important. I like his understanding of how and when to get into position," Goal.com quoted Poyet as saying.



"Can you coach that? No. It's all about timing your moment. The ball goes one way and you have to guess where it will be. He always gets into those positions and it's not easy. People need to understand that it isn't luck," he added.

Poyet also compared the Chelsea midfielder to the club's manager Frank Lampard and himself.

"I like a lot of youngsters. It's easy to look at Tammy Abraham because he's scored so many goals, but I look at Mount because of the position he plays - a midfielder who arrives late and scores goals. He's similar to Frank and me," Poyet said. (ANI)

