Guyana ODI: Wet-outfield stops play, Kohli puts on dancing shoes

Guyana [West Indies], Aug 8 (ANI): As wet-outfield continued to delay the ongoing first ODI of the three-match series between India and West Indies, Indian skipper Virat Kohli found a way to pass time as he put on his dancing shoes.

Accompanying Kohli was his former RCB teammate and Windies batsman Chris Gayle.Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a series of pictures, in which Kohli can be seen shaking a leg with Gayle."When in the Caribbean, breaking into a jig be like #TeamIndia #WIvIND," BCCI tweeted.In the first ODI, India won the toss and elected to bowl first against West Indies here at the Providence Stadium.The match was initially curtailed to 43 overs per side as the game had a delayed start due to rain.With West Indies at 9/0, rain played spoilsport again and the match had to be stopped. It was then curtailed to 34 overs per side.The Men in Blue had defeated Windies in the third T20I of the three-match series on Tuesday by seven wickets to win the series 3-0.Rishabh Pant starred with the bat as he played a knock of 65 runs, whereas Deepak Chahar scalped three wickets to restrict Windies to 146 runs in the allotted twenty overs.At the time of filing this report, Windies were at 54/1 in 13 overs. (ANI)