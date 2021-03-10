Haaland quickest to score 20 goals in Champions League

Dortmund [Germany], March 10 (ANI): Borussia Dortmund's striker Erling Haaland has become the quickest to score 20 goals in the history of the Champions League.



The Norwegian scored two goals against Sevilla in the second leg of Borussia's round-of-16 match in the Champions League and as a result, he achieved the feat.

Haaland has taken just 14 games to score 20 goals in Champions League and this is the quickest time that any player has taken to register 20 goals.

Dortmund's second-leg match against Sevilla ended in 2-2 draw on Tuesday (local time) but Haaland's side managed to win 5-3 on aggregate to progress to the quarterfinals of the Champions League.

Haaland had also scored two goals in Dortmund's 3-2 victory against Sevilla in the first leg of round-of-16 match of the Champions League.

In the second leg, Haaland scored the first goal for Dortmund in the 35th minute and as a result, he registered a goal in his sixth consecutive Champions League fixture.

At 20 years and 231 days, Haaland became the youngest player to achieve such a feat in Champions League, reported Goal.com.

In the second half, he registered another goal and in the end, Dortmund walked away with a 5-2 victory against Sevilla on aggreggate. (ANI)

