Had asked PCB to pay me what was paid to Arthur: Misbah

Sri Lanka are slated to play three ODIs in Karachi on September 27, 29 and October 3, and as many T20Is in Lahore on October 5, 7 and 9 during the tour, before returning in December for the Test series that will be a part of the World Test Championship.

"I've not performed any magic to get the jobs, I didn't make any salary demands, I just asked them to pay me what they were paying the previous coach," Misbah told reporters on Wednesday.

According to a Geo News report, Misbah, who has also been appointed as the chief selector, signed a whopping Rs. 2.8 million (monthly) deal with the cricket board, which amounts to Rs3.4 crore per annum for his period of three years.

The report also added that former chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq pocketed Rs1.6 million (monthly) for his role. However, a report in Express Tribune said that Arthur was paid $20,000 per month (Rs31,23,000) during his stint as Pakistan head coach. As part of the Cricket Committee, Misbah was reportedly one of the foremost voices in expressing reservations about continuing with Arthur as the head coach after Pakistan's disastrous performance in the 2019 World Cup.