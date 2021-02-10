Halliday, Jonas named in White Ferns squad for England ODIs

Meanwhile, Suzie Bates (shoulder) and Rosemary Mair (side strain) have not been considered for selection due to injury, New Zealand Cricket informed on Wednesday.

Auckland, Feb 10 (IANS) Brooke Halliday and Fran Jonas have received their maiden call-up to the New Zealand women side for the upcoming three-match ODI series against England beginning February 23.

Halliday was the second-highest run scorer in the one-day Hallyburton Johnstone Shield while Jonas was the fourth-highest wicket taker in the competition.

White Ferns head coach Bob Carter said he's looking forward to welcoming the newcomers into the environment.

"Brooke and Fran both deserve their call-ups on the back of strong domestic form. Brooke's done a superb job at the top of the order for the Spirit and offers a point of difference as a left-hander," Carter said.

"Fran's an exceptional talent who's proven she can foot it with our top players. It's exciting to add a left-arm spinner to our squad and the balance that offers our bowling attack.

"This is a great chance for them to come in and develop their games. We've selected them for a reason and look forward to welcoming them into the group," he added.

The New Zealand team will assemble on February 17 in Christchurch for a training camp ahead of their first ODI against England at Hagley Oval on February 23.

Carter acknowledged the focus is now on the Women's World Cup in New Zealand next year. "With the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup in New Zealand next year, we want to take this opportunity to build the best possible team for the tournament."

After the three ODIs, the two sides will play three T20Is from March 3.

Squad: Sophie Devine (c), Natalie Dodd, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Hayley Jensen, Fran Jonas, Amelia Kerr, Jess Kerr, Frankie Mackay, Katey Martin, Hannah Rowe, Amy Satterthwaite, Lea Tahuhu.

--IANS

aak/