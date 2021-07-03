Hamilton extends Mercedes contract by two years

London, July 3 (IANS) Reigning Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton has extended his contract with Mercedes till 2023. The 36-year-old British driver has won six out of his seven world titles with Mercedes since 2013.

"It is hard to believe it's been nearly nine years working with this incredible team and I'm excited we're going to continue our partnership for two more years. We've accomplished so much together but we still have a lot to achieve, both on and off the track. I'm incredibly proud and grateful of how Mercedes has supported me in my drive to improve diversity and equality in our sport," said Hamilton in a press release by the Mercedes F1 team on Saturday.