Hamilton Masakadza to retire from international cricket after T20I tri-series

New Delhi [India], Sept 3 (ANI): Zimbabwe skipper Hamilton Masakadza will be retiring from international cricket after the conclusion of the upcoming T20I series against Bangladesh and Afghanistan, Zimbabwe Cricket confirmed on Tuesday.

Masakadza has played 38 Tests, 209 ODIs and 62 T20Is for Zimbabwe. He had made his international debut against West Indies in 2001.The 36-year-old has scored 9,410 international runs, registering 10 centuries and 42 half-centuries.His unbeaten knock 178 against Kenya in 2009 remains his highest score till date and he is on the fourth spot on Zimbabwe's ODI and Test run-getters lists.He was also the first black Zimbabwe player to score a first-class hundred. He had become the youngest player to score a century on debut, but his record was eventually broken by Bangladesh's Mohammad Ashraful.Earlier this year, the ICC had decided to suspend Zimbabwe Cricket with immediate effect for failing to fulfil their obligation of ensuring that there is no government interference in its administration.He now becomes the second Zimbabwe player after Solomon Mire to announce his retirement after the ICC suspension.The tri-series involving Zimbabwe, Bangladesh and Afghanistan is slated to begin from September 13. (ANI)