Hampshire sign Short for 2021 T20 Blast

Sydney, May 17 (IANS) Hampshire Hawks on Monday announced the signing of Australia's D'Arcy Short for the T20 Blast which gets underway on June 9. Short, 30, has been integral to Hobart Hurricanes' success in the Big Bash League and has played in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the Rajasthan Royals.

"I am so excited to join a Club with as much history as Hampshire Hawks! I can't wait to get to The Ageas Bowl and hopefully we can have a strong season and win our first title since 2012," Short said in an official statement.

Short has played in the T20 Blast before, turning out for Durham in 2019. He struck 483 runs at an average of 43.90 from just 12 innings, the fourth-highest run-tally by any batsman in that campaign.

Short has scored 3,349 runs in 100 T20 matches. This includes the 23 T20Is he has played for Australia in which he scored 642 runs.

"We are delighted to secure the signing of D'Arcy for this summer's Vitality Blast competition. He is a high-class performer who has consistently shown his ability to score a high volume of runs at the top of the order, both for Australia and in a number of the world's best T20 competitions," said Hampshire director of cricket, Giles White.

