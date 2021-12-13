Hamstring issue behind Rohit Sharma being ruled out of South Africa Tests

New Delhi [India], December 13 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday confirmed that Rohit Sharma has been ruled out of the three-match Test series against South Africa due to a hamstring issue.



"Team India Test vice-captain Rohit Sharma sustained a left hamstring injury during his training session here in Mumbai yesterday," the BCCI stated in an official release.

"He has been ruled out of the upcoming 3-match Test series against South Africa. Priyank Panchal will replace Rohit Sharma in the Test squad," it added.

Last week, Rohit was named India's Test vice-captain and he was also given the rein of white-ball format. Rohit Sharma, India's new white-ball skipper lavished praise on Virat Kohli for leading the team from the front.

"He's (Kohli) put the team in the situation where there is no looking back. Those five years that he has led the team led from the front every time we stepped onto the park. And yeah! there was a clear grit and determination to win every game that was the message to the entire squad," Rohit said in an interview posted on the BCCI website

"We had a great time playing under him obviously we played I played a lot of cricket under him and enjoyed every moment and I will still continue to do that," he added. (ANI)

