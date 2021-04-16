Hanuma Vihari dismissed for 23-ball duck on County debut

The right-handed batsman, respresenting Warwickshire, was scalped by Nottinghamshire's England pace bowler Stuart Broad and was caught by former England Test batsman Haseeb Hameed.

Nottingham, April 16 (IANS) India batsman Hanuma Vihari got a duck in his first outing in the County Championship on Friday.

Vihari, who walked in at No. 3 after the fall of an early wicket in only the second over of the day, stayed at the crease for 22 deliveries with skipper Will Rhodes before he was dismissed on the 23rd ball he faced.

On Thursday, the first day of the match, Vihari had taken a diving catch at mid-wicket.

He plucked a catch out of thin air to send back right-handed batsman Steven Mullaney.

Vihari, who was ignored at the IPL mini-auction this year, had signed a contract to play County cricket.

Vihari will play at least three County matches for Warwickshire before he joins the Indian Test squad for the World Test Championship final against New Zealand in Southampton in June.

India will then take on England in a five-Test series in August-September.

Vihari, who had entered the IPL mini-auction in February with a base price of Rs 1 crore, was ignored by franchises.

