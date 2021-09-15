Hanuma Vihari parts ways with Andhra, returns to Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Sep 15 (IANS) India's Test cricketer Hanuma Vihari has decided to part ways with Andhra Cricket Association and returned to Hyderabad where he made his debut back in 2010. He will now represent Hyderabad Cricket Association in the upcoming 2021/22 season of domestic cricket.

"I am taking this opportunity to inform everyone that I am parting ways with Andhra cricket association on good terms. I have had the privilege to captain and represent Andhra for the past 5 years. We have blossomed into a team that we can be proud of and I hereby thank all my teammates, coaches and office bearers of the Association for the constant support. I will be part of Hyderabad Cricket Association from the coming season," Vihari said in a statement posted on social media on Wednesday.