Hapless JKCA clubs want voting rights restored ahead of BCCI polls

Speaking to IANS, former General Secretary Iqbal Shah said that despite repeated efforts, all pleas have fallen on deaf ears as the CoA in the JKCA have refused to budge from their position and are yet to re-induct the old members who had been excluded citing amendment of the constitution.

"Our CoA have excluded members who have been there from inception. The CEO has also not helped matters. It looks like they are not interested in holding elections. We did file an Interlocutory Appeal (IA) in the Supreme Court and that went to the Amicus Curiae and the BCCI CoA was made aware of the situation.

"The Amicus realised that the move was against the guidelines of the SC and the BCCI CoA was asked to take the matter up with the JKCA CoA. "The JKCA CoA also went to the BCCI CoA and there was a meeting and the JKCA committee was asked to restore the voting rights and other association rights to the member clubs immediately. But the association refused to budge. They are now using the excuse of lack of communication in the area to delay the move. This is unfair and needs to be addressed," Shah revealed. In the mail sent by the BCCI CoA to JKCA, the association was asked to induct the excluded cricket clubs as members of JKCA with voting rights and other associated rights. "This is in reference to your email dated 9th September 2019, enclosing a copy of representation on behalf of the clubs that have been excluded from membership of Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association. "Your attention is invited to the email dated 10th September 2019 (attached herein), vide which the Committee of has directed the JKCA to immediately amend their membership structure and induct the excluded cricket clubs as members of JKCA with voting rights and other associated rights, in order to be eligible to participate in the elections of BCCI. "The Committee of Administrators hope that the attached email addresses the concerned raised in the said representation," the mail read. Despite the BCCI CoA sending a mail to the JKCA on September 11, asking them to solve the issue with immediate effect, no progress has been made two weeks down the line.