Happy Diwali to all, with and without their families: Chhetri

New Delhi, Oct 27 (IANS) Bengaluru FC and India captain Sunil Chhetri had a special message to give on the occasion of Diwali -- that the festival may be associated with lights and holidays but not everyone gets to be with their families.

In a video posted on his Twitter handle, Chhetri said that he feels the pain of all those who are not with their families during the festival as he and the rest of the Bengaluru FC squad are travelling to Goa for their Indian Super League (ISL) match against FC Goa.

"We are at the Bangalore airport and we just met a cop who was not very happy that he is working on a Deepavali night," said Chhetri in the video. "We feel his pain as the whole team is going to Goa for a rendezvous with FC Goa. To everyone who is not with their family and friends for tonight and tomorrow's festival, all the very best. I hope you enjoy and have a good time. To everyone who are with their families, enjoy and have a great time also. For us, Mandar (Rao Desai), Brandon (Fernandes), see you tomorrow. Let's have a cracking Deepavali," said Chhetri referring to his Indian team mates who play for FC Goa. Bengaluru FC have thus far played one match in the league. It was against NorthEast United at their home ground and ended in a 0-0 draw. rkm/kk/bc