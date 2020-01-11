Happy to contribute to side's winning cause, says Manish Pandey

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 11 (ANI): After his quickfire knock of 31 runs against Sri Lanka in the third T20I, India batsman Manish Pandey said that he was happy to contribute to the team's winning cause.

India defeated Sri Lanka by 78 runs in the third T20I and won the series 2-0.

The Men in Blue scored 201/6 in the allotted twenty overs and bundled out the Islanders for 123.



"After a long time, I got a chance to play for India. I was talking with the coaches during training about how to grab opportunities and making sure that I deliver. It felt like I was playing after a long time and I am happy to contribute to the side's winning cause," Pandey told Yuzvendra Chahal on 'Chahal TV'.

The 30-year-old also impressed on the field, as he took a catch and also effected a run-out.

"Batting and fielding are equally important, and it is important to give each aspect, a proper time during training. In a close match, catches and good fielding helps a lot," Pandey said.

In the final T20I against Sri Lanka, KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan scored half-centuries, and Navdeep Saini took three wickets.

India will next take on Australia in a three-match ODI series.

The first match will be played on January 14 at the Wankhede Stadium. (ANI)

