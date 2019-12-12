Happy we did well batting first in a T20 game: Rahul

Mumbai, Dec 12 (IANS) A scintillating display batting first will help the Indian team gain a lot of confidence leading up to the World T20 next year, feels in-form India opener K.L. Rahul.

Rahul top-scored with a devastating 56-ball 91 and shared a 135-run opening stand with Rohit Sharma (71) as India cruised to a 67-run victory against the West Indies in the series deciding third T20I, riding on their imposing total of 240/3. Skipper Virat Kohli too joined the party with an unbeaten 70 that came off just 29 balls.

In reply, the West Indies could manage 173/8 in the end of 20 overs despite skipper Pollard's 39-ball 68. "It's obvious that our record batting first hasn't been that great. Today was a great opportunity and I'm very happy that it came off. This will give us a lot of confidence as now we know what to do batting first," said Rahul at the post-match presentation ceremony. The World T20 is scheduled in October next year in Australia and Rahul said each game from here on will be important. "Each game will be important and a learning lesson for us before the World Cup. Like any other format, once you are set, you want to carry on and know what shots to play. T20 has been kind and I try to do my best and give results for the team," Rahul said. dm/arm