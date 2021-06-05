Happy with my consistency this year: Tsitsipas

The Greek player, who is seeded fifth at Roland Garros this time, is just 22. He will become youngest Grand Slam winner since Juan Martin del Potro won 2009 US Open at 20, should he lift the trophy on June 13.

Paris, June 5 (IANS) Stefanos Tsitsipas, who is looking to become youngest Grand Slam singles champion in over 11 years, has said he is satisfied with consistency in his game this year.

Tsitsipas has been impressive on clay this season, winning Monte Carlo Masters as well as the Lyon ATP event. He also reached Barcelona Open final, where he lost to Rafael Nadal in a close match.

"I have had good weeks this year. I have had some good results but I feel like there is always more," he told media after beating John Isner 5-7, 6-3, 7-6(3), 6-1 to enter fourth round of French Open.

"I do not see my performances as extra outstanding, but I have been consistent. We are here at a Grand Slam and it is a big opportunity. But of course it is going to be a challenge," added Tsitsipas.

The Greek player said matches like the one against Isner provide lessons.

"John is a big guy and I can learn a lot playing against him. His serve was a big obstacle. But things started going my way in the second set. My head cleaned up a bit," said Tsitsipas further.

"The match was one pattern and it was difficult to adjust. A bit of anger, a bit of frustration and I let it all out and this woke me up, helped me to handle the future situations a bit better," he added.

"I am really happy that my tennis is there, my performance is there and that I am able to create a really good atmosphere on this court," said Tsitsipas.

--IANS

kh/