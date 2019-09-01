Harbhajan, Irfan welcome Bumrah to hat-trick club

Bumrah's took his maiden Test hat-trick against the Windies in the ongoing second Test here starring with figures of 16/6 from his 9.1 overs. While Harbhajan had achieved the feat against Australia in 2001, Pathan had taken a hat-trick against Pakistan in 2006.

Bumrah sent back Darren Dravo, Shamarh Brooks and Roston Chase in successive balls in the 9th over of the Windies innings.

"Sensational @Jaspritbumrah93 well done on your great spell.. welcome in the hattrick club so so so proud of you. Keep it going brother," Harbhajan tweeted.

"Welcome to the #Hattrick club @Jaspritbumrah93," Irfan too congratulated. Former West Indies bowler Ian Bishop also took to Twitter and said: "Jasprit Bumrah is a once in a lifetime talent." West Indies were at 87/7 after wrapping up India at 416 runs in the first innings and trail by a massive 329 runs.