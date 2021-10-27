Harbhajan, Amir twitter war after India's loss to Pakistan

In a series of eight tweets between the two, Harbhajan has even reminded Amir about the spot-fixing scandal in England in 2010, which resulted in three Pakistan cricketers -- Amir, Mohammad Asif and Salman Butt -- being banned by the International Cricket Council for five years from domestic and international cricket.

New Delhi, Oct 27 (IANS) Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh and Pakistan pace bowler Mohammad Amir have been involved in a war of words on social media ever since Virat Kohli's side suffered a 10-wicket loss at the hands of the Babar Azam-led team on October 24.

It all started with Amir taking a swipe at Harbhajan, following Pakistan's 10-wicket win, tweeting, "Harbhajan Paa ji ne TV to nai toda apna? (Did Harbhajan break his TV?)"

To this, Harbhajan replied, "Ab Tum bi bologe @iamamirofficial. yeh 6 ki landing tumhare ghar k tv par to nahi hui thi? Koi nahi hota hai end of the day it's a game of cricket as u rightly said (Now you will also say things? Did this six land on your TV at home?)"

With the tweet, Harbhajan attached a video of him hitting a last-over six against Pakistan.

Amir then taunted Harbhajan with a video of Shahid Afridi slamming the Indian spinner for four consecutive sixes.

Harbhajan, nicknamed 'Turbanator', then dredged out a picture of Amir bowling a no-ball during the infamous Lord's Test of 2010, with "disgrace" written in bold letters, and tweeted, "For people like you @iamamirofficial only Paisa paisa paisa paisa .. na izzat na kuch aur sirf paisa..bataoge nahi apne desh walo ko aur supporters ko k kitna mila tha... get lost I feel yuk talking to people like you for insulting this game and making people fool with ur acts. (For people like you, Amir, all that matters is money, not self-respect. Won't you tell your countrymen how much you got?"

Amir retorted back, reminding the Indian spinner that only three days back Virat Kohli's boys had suffered a humiliating defeat. He also reminded Harbhajan about his "illegal bowling action".

Harbhajan then posted a video of him smashing a six in the last over to win the match for India and tweeted, "Fixer ko sixer, chal daffa ho ja (A sixer for the fixer. Go, get lost)."

