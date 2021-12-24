Harbhajan Singh retires from all forms of cricket

The 41-year old represented India in 103 Tests, 236 ODIs and 28 T20Is, picking up 417, 269 and 25 wickets, respectively, and he was also a handy contributor with the bat, scoring 3,569 runs with two centuries and nine fifties.

Harbhajan, who became the first Indian to take a hat-trick in Test cricket -- against Australia at Eden Gardens in 2001 -- took to social media to announce his retirement.

"All good things come to an end and today as I bid adieu to the game that has given me everything in life, I would like to thank everyone who made this 23-year-long journey beautiful and memorable. My heartfelt thank you, Grateful," he wrote on Twitter.

"I was waiting for the last few years to make this announcement public, In my mind, I retired earlier but I am making the announcement today. My journey from the streets of Jalandhar to become the Turnabator for Team India has been a beautiful one. There is no bigger motivation for me in life than stepping out on the field, wearing the India jersey," Harbhajan said on his YouTube channel.

The 41-year-old was part of India's historic T20 World Cup win in 2007, and ODI World Cup in 2011. The legendary off-spinner last played for India on March 03, 2016, against the UAE in the T20 World Cup.

However, he was constantly part of several franchises in the Indian Premier League and played for Kolkata Knight Riders last season.