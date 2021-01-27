Hard to see this dream come to an end: Ighalo bids farewell to Manchester United

Manchester [UK], January 27 (ANI): Odion Ighalo on Wednesday penned a heartfelt message for Manchester United as the player's loan with the club is set to come to an end.



Ighalo's loan with the Premier League side will end on January 31 and he will return to the Chinese club Shanghai Shenhua. Reflecting on his time at Manchester United, the Nigerian said it was an honour he will forever cherish and be grateful for.

"It's so hard to see this dream come to an end. But I give God the glory for helping me fulfill this life long dream of putting on a Manchester United shirt as a player and represent this great club, it was indeed an honor I will forever cherish and be grateful for," Ighalo wrote in an Instagram post.

"To the Manager, I say thank you for trusting and believing in me when many did not, to my amazing teammates I will miss you guys, it was always fun and a time I look forward to training and spending time with all of you. And I pray we win the LEAGUE and FA cup this year," he added.

He also reserved a special mention for the club's fans, saying that he missed their presence in the stadiums. The fans are not allowed in the stadiums due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"To the best fans in the world ( the Manchester United fans ) we have missed you, but we hear your voices cheering us on from afar, we can't wait to have you all back on the stands. I'm still and would remain a MANCHESTER UNITED FAN forever. Once a Red, always a Red. Thank you @manchesterunited and God bless," Ighalo concluded.

Sitting in the second position of the Premier League table, Manchester United will next play against Sheffield United on Thursday. (ANI)

