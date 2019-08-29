Hardik Pandya in, MS Dhoni out from 15-man squad for South Africa series

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 29 (ANI): India all-rounder Hardik Pandya has found a spot in the 15-man squad announced by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday for the T20I series against South Africa while MS Dhoni has been overlooked for the series.

Dhoni did not also play against West Indies as he made himself unavailable. Pandya also missed the Windies tour. However, the 25-year-old is set to make a return in the team.



Virat Kohli-led team will be hosting South Africa for a three-match T20I series next month.

Jasprit Bumrah is another notable absentee in the 15-man squad.

India's squad for 3 T20Is: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, Rahul Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini.

The first T20I between India and South Africa will take place on September 15 in Dharamsala. (ANI)

