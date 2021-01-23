Hardik Pandya pays tribute to late father with an emotional video

New Delhi [India], January 23 (ANI): India all-rounder Hardik Pandya on Saturday paid a touching and emotional tribute to his father, who had passed away last week.



The star all-rounder posted a video on Twitter for his 'Dad' expressing the pang in his heart. The video happens to be the collage of all the loving memories of Hardik and his father, right from the all-rounder's childhood to the time when he gifted a car to his dad.

The clip captioned as 'To Dad', also features megastar Amitabh Bachchan who is congratulating Hardik's dad for the glories the 27-year old cricketer has brought to India.

The song "Apne To Apne Hote Hain" from the Bollywood movie 'Apne' in the background of the video shows the deep pain Hardik is going through at the moment.

On January 17, Hardik penned a poem for his dad, saying that he will miss his father's presence each day in his life.

Taking to Twitter the all-rounder wrote, "My daddy as I said to your yesterday Your last one ride. Now rest in peace my king You were a Happy soul! I will miss you everyday dad Love you always."

Meanwhile, Hardik is gearing up for his return into the Test squad. Earlier this month, the all-rounder resumed training for the England series.

Hardik shared the photos on his Twitter account and he captained the post as "New year, same hustle."

The all-rounder was last seen in action in the three-match T20I series between India and Australia on Australian soil.

The Indian selectors led by Chetan Sharma on Tuesday named the squad for the first two Tests against England. Skipper Virat Kohli, Hardik and Ishant Sharma have made their way back into the squad. (ANI)

