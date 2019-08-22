Hardik Pandya turns showstopper at Lakme Fashion Week

Dressed in a maroon attire, Pandya walked the ramp with actress Lisa Haydon and noted designer Amit Aggarwal.

Sharing a video of the event wearing the same attire on Instagram, Hardik said: "Rocked the ramp at LFW with @r.elan.official and @amitaggarwalofficial. Great collection made even better to wear with R | Elan fabrics and amazing craft of Amit Aggarwal. The best of @lakmefashionwk (sic)."

Meanwhile, the official Twitter account of Lakme Fashion Week also shared pictures of Pandya's ramp walk and the caption read: "The beautiful @HaydonLisa and the charasmatic @hardikpandya7 turn show stoppers for the grand show of @RElanOfficial presents @iamitaggarwal. #RunwayAtLFW #FreeYourLips #LakmeFashionWeek #5DaysOfFashion #LFW #LFWWF19 (sic)."