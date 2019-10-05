Hardik Pandya undergoes lower-back surgery

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 5 (ANI): Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday confirmed that Hardik Pandya underwent a lower-back surgery in London.

The all-rounder went under the knife on Friday. He had travelled to London on October 2 along with team India physiotherapist Yogesh Parmar.

Pandya had complained of lower back pain after India's final T20I against South Africa in Bengaluru on September 22.The BCCI medical team then consulted a panel of spine specialists in England and they all recommended surgery for a long-term solution to this issue."Hardik Pandya complained of lower back pain after India's final Paytm T20I against South Africa in Bengaluru on 22nd September. The BCCI Medical Team consulted a panel of spine specialists in England and they recommended surgery for a long-term solution to this issue," BCCI said in a statement.Hardik on Saturday also tweeted about his surgery and he thanked fans for their wishes."Surgery done successfully. Extremely grateful to everyone for your wishes. Will be back in no time! Till then miss me," Hardik tweeted.The 25-year-old has played in 11 Tests, 54 ODIs and 40 T20Is for India.The flamboyant all-rounder last played in the T20I series against South Africa where he claimed two wickets and scored 14 runs. (ANI)