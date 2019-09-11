Hardik wins battle between Pandya brothers!

New Delhi [India], Sept 11 (ANI): Ahead of the first T20I against South Africa, India all-rounder Hardik Pandya practised hard in the nets and smashed his brother Krunal Pandya's deliveries out of the park on Wednesday.

"Pandya vs Pandya in training. I think I won that round big bro @krunalpandya24 P.S: Sorry for almost knocking your head off," Hardik tweeted.

Pandya ?? Pandya in training



I think I won that round big bro @krunalpandya24 ????



P.S: Sorry for almost knocking your head off ?????? pic.twitter.com/492chd1RZh — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) September 11, 2019

Pandya ?? Pandya in training



I think I won that round big bro @krunalpandya24 ????



P.S: Sorry for almost knocking your head off ?????? pic.twitter.com/492chd1RZh September 11, 2019



Twenty-five-year-old Hardik is making a comeback after the World Cup semifinal defeat against New Zealand in July as he was rested for the West Indies.

Hardik amassed 226 runs in nine matches in the ICC World Cup and also picked ten wickets for the side.

On the other hand, spin bowling all-rounder Krunal, Hardik's elder brother, played in the T20I series against West Indies after his promising performance for the India A side.

India's squad for 3 T20Is: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, Rahul Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini.

The first T20I between India and South Africa will be played in Dharamsala on September 15. (ANI)