Hardik's groin problem highlights absence of extra bowler in India XI

A lot of experts felt that India went into their World Cup semi-final clash against New Zealand at Old Trafford a bowler short.

The fear came true when Hardik Pandya walked off the field in the 17th over due to a right groin problem, which meant India were left with only four frontline bowlers. Hardik's condition was not looking good as he even struggled to climb the stairs that led to the dressing room.

Then, in the 21st over, the all-rounder returned and started bowling after five overs.

On any other day, such an incident could have proved costly for India but with New Zealand struggling to score runs for majority of the innings, Pandya's absence for a few overs and then his effort after coming back did not cause any major concern for India. Pandya eventually finished with figures of 1/55 from his ten overs - the lone wicket coming in the form of Jimmy Neesham for 12 in his ninth over. Post his return, Hardik did not go full throttle and clearly laboured through his spell, quite understandable, as he did not want to put too much pressure on his injured part of the body. But his efforts have to be appreciated. But, imagine India's plight if any one of Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar, Chahal or Jadeja, had been punished in the absence of Hardik and the team needed a bowler to control the situation. Indian fans would have thought - What a day for this to happen .... The team has four wicketkeepers and two men - Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, who haven't bowled in ages. An issue like this is bound to make the Indian think-tank look at the prospects of having an extra bowler if the team makes it to the final.