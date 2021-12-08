Harith Noah to represent India in Dakar 2022

Noah, who is currently training in Spain to fine-tune his navigation skills will be leaving for Jeddah in the last week of December.

Bengaluru Dec 8 (IANS) TVS Racing team's star challenger Harith Noah will represent India in the Dakar 2022, scheduled to be held in Saudi Arabia from January 1 to 14.

Noah, who finished his maiden Dakar in the Experience class in 2020, became the fourth rider from India to take part in Dakar. He excelled with a stunning effort in 2021 to become the first top-20 rider representing India. This year will be his third Dakar to be held in Saudi Arabia.

"I am in the best shape physically after over 6 months of training and riding at the beach in my hometown in Kerala post last Dakar. Since September, I have been here in Europe to focus more on roadbooks and navigation training. Two weeks ago, the team went to Morocco again as it is a good place to train with the long road books similar to the Dakar," the five-time National champion in Supercross said.

"The bike is brand new and I will be riding a nimble, lighter machine that is easier to ride and much more comfortable in technical sections. Navigation is another area I am focusing on and the goal is to finish the rally,'' the Sports Science graduate further added.

The Dakar this year will be part of the FIA and FIM World Rally Championships for cross-country rallying.

