Harmanpreet excited to play in WBBL says, 'great opportunity for us to grow as team'

Queensland [Australia], October 10 (ANI): India T20 cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur is very excited to play in the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) which is scheduled to start from October 14.



The Indian captain was talking after the visitors failed to finish the Australia tour on high as they suffered a loss by 14 runs in the third and final T20I here at the Metricon Stadium in Carrara on Sunday. Australia claimed the multi-format series 11-5.

Talking during the post-match presentation, Kaur said: "The result wasn't in our favor but Pooja Vastrakar did really well throughout the tournament, Richa Ghosh took a lot of responsibility, we can take a lot of positives from this and we are on the right track. We have shown our performance day by day, whenever we get an opportunity, we need to prove ourselves and that's what we did throughout this tour. Should thank the support staff for supporting us and whenever we needed them, they were there for us."

"I'm very excited [on playing the WBBL] and it is a great opportunity for us to grow as a team. If we can get those games before an international tournament, it will be very good for us," she added.

Notably, the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) on Thursday confirmed a revised 59-game schedule for the upcoming season, reinforcing Australian Cricket's commitment to making cricket the leading sport for women and girls. The WBBL|07 regular season will be played at venues in Queensland, South Australia, Tasmania and Western Australia.

Venues for the WBBL|07 Finals Series are yet to be confirmed. Matches are scheduled for November 24, 25 and 27.

The Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur will play with Melbourne Renegades for the upcoming Women's Big Bash League (WBBL). (ANI)

