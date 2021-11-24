Harmanpreet Kaur becomes first Indian player to be named as WBBL Player of the Tournament

Harmanpreet Kaur enjoyed a dominant season in red, ending the regular season as her side's leading batter with 399 runs and bowler with 15 wickets.

Sydney: Melbourne Renegades star Harmanpreet Kaur became the first Indian player to be named the Women Big Bash League (WBBL) Player of the Tournament, while Phoebe Litchfield has been named the Young Gun of Weber WBBL|07.

Kaur was voted as the competition's top player by the standing umpires at each match, polling 31 votes to finish three clear of Perth Scorchers pair Beth Mooney and Sophie Devine on 28 votes each. Grace Harris (25 votes) and Georgia Redmayne (24 votes), both of the Brisbane Heat, and Hurricanes batter Mignon du Preez (24 votes) round out the top six.

Kaur joins New Zealand pair Devine (twice) and Amy Satterthwaite as international players to be awarded the competition's top individual honour, with Mooney, Meg Lanning and Ellyse Perry also previous recipients.

"I'm extremely delighted, it's something very big that I have achieved. I'm very thankful to my team and all the support staff, they have been great during this time and have supported me a lot. It's been totally a team effort -- I was just doing the job the team required from me," said Harmanpreet Kaur in a release.

"We have a team that has gelled together. We support each other and that's what we have been doing. I haven't put any extra pressure on myself, I've just enjoyed being here and supporting my teammates," she added.

On the other hand, Sydney Thunder's Phoebe Litchfield was named Weber WBBL|07's 'Young Gun'. The Young Gun award is given to the best player under 21 years of age, as selected by Cricket Australia's National Selection Panel.

The 18-year-old juggled her NSW Higher School Certificate commitments throughout the campaign while starring at number three in an injury-hit Thunder outfit, scoring 263 runs in the tournament.

Previous winners of the award are Darcie Brown, Hannah Darlington, Georgia Wareham, Sophie Molineux, Ashleigh Gardner and Lauren Cheatle.

"It means a lot to be recognised with this award. It's a surprise, to be honest. I could think of a number of other young players who would be deserving of this award, which is really exciting for the future," said Phoebe Litchfield.

"Batting at No. 3 was a challenge but also a great opportunity. I was very privileged that Trevor Griffin trusted me with that spot and I hope I made the most of it," she added.