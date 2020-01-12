Harmanpreet Kaur eyes tri-nation series for T20 World Cup preparation

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 12 (ANI): India's Harmanpreet Kaur is looking forward to executing her skills in the tri-nation T20 series to prepare for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup.

"It is always good going a bit early wherever you are going to play in the future and before World Cup, we are getting tri-series and in that platform, we have to execute ourselves," Kaur said during a press conference here on Sunday.

"If we are able to give 100 percent then that will be very good for us. We have a very good combination this time and I am hoping for the good results," she added.The press conference was conducted to announce India's squads for the Tri-nation series and the T20 World Cup. Both the tournaments will be played in Australia and apart from India and Australia, England will take part in the Tri-nation series, starting from January 31.India's squad for Tri-nation series: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Smriti Mandhana (vice captain), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Veda Krishnamurthy, Richa Ghosh, Tania Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Nuzhat Parveen.Kaur further stated that the Women's T20 cricket has changed a lot over the years as players' performances are getting better."It (Women's T20 cricket) has changed a lot. Initially, if you see, the total score used to be around 120-130... The game has changed a lot, the teams are looking more confident and looking for bigger scores on the board. That is the reason that the performances are getting better and every team is doing so great," she said."In the World Cup also, all the teams are looking very well. If we are able to give 100 percent, we will get positive results," Kaur added.India's World Cup squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Veda Krishnamurthy, Richa Ghosh, Tania Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy.The Women's T20 World Cup will commence from February 21 when India will face Australia. (ANI)