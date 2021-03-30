Harmanpreet tests positive for Covid-19

"Unfortunately I have tested positive for Covid-19. I am feeling OK and I have quarantined myself by following all the adviced guidelines advised by the authorities and my doctors," she said in a statement she put up on her social media handles.

New Delhi, March 30 (IANS) India women's T20I captain Harmanpreet Kaur said on Tuesday that she has tested positive for Covid-19 and has quarantined herself. Harmanpreet also asked all those who have come in contact with her in the past seven days to get themselves tested.

"A humble request to all those people who have come in contact with me in last 7 days to please get themselves tested to be on the safer side. By God's grace and your well wishes, I will be back on the field soon. I urge you all to please wear mask and stay safe," Harmanpreet further said.

Harmanpreet, 32, had last played for India in the fifth ODI against South Africa in Lucknow on March 17. She then missed the subsequent T20I series due to a hip-flexor injury, with opener Smriti Mandhana captaining the team instead.

Harmanpreet is the latest among several cricketers who have tested positive, including a host of former players who played in the Road Safety World Series. Sachin Tendulkar, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan and Subramanian Badrinath all recently announced that they have tested positive.

--IANS

rkm/kh