Harris suspended, to miss Victoria's next Marsh Cup match

Sydney, March 9 (IANS) Batsman Marcus Harris is set to miss Victoria's Marsh Cup match against Tasmania on Wednesday after receiving a one-match suspension from Cricket Australia. Harris was charged with abuse of equipment during Victoria's Sheffield Shield match against Tasmania on March 5.

