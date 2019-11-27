Harry Kane becomes fastest to score twenty Champions League goals

London [UK], Nov 27 (ANI): Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane on Tuesday (local time) became the fastest player to score twenty Champions League goals.

He achieved the feat in the side's match against Olympiacos, goal.com reported.

Kane managed to score twice in the match which helped Tottenham to defeat their opponents 4-2.

He has now registered 20 goals in just 24 appearances in the tournament and with this, he surpassed Alessandro Del Piero's record.



Kane had scored his first Champions League goal in November 2016 against Monaco.

During the 2017/18 campaign, the England striker scored seven goals and he managed to score five more in the last season.

In the ongoing season, Kane has already scored five times for Tottenham.

With this win over Olympiacos, Tottenham has sealed their place in the knockout stages of the Champions League.

The club will now take on Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday, November 30. (ANI)

