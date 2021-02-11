Harry Kane becomes Tottenham's second-highest goal-scorer

London [UK], February 11 (ANI): Striker Harry Kane has become Tottenham Hotspur's second-highest goal-scorer after netting the ball into the goalpost against Everton.



Kane registered a goal in the FA Cup clash against Everton on Wednesday and as a result, he became Spurs' second-highest goal-scorer.

With this goal, Kane surpassed Bobby Smith to become the second-highest goal-scorer for Tottenham. He now has 209 goals in 318 appearances in all competitions for Tottenham, reported Goal.com.

The England captain is now within 57 goals of Tottenham's all-time record scorer Jimmy Greaves.

Greaves had scored 266 goals in 379 appearances between 1961 and 1970.

The striker registered a goal in the 83rd minute of the match and his goal brought the scoreline level to 4-4 and the match went into extra time.

However, Everton ended up winning the match 5-4 as the side's winger Bernard registered the final goal of the match.

This match between Everton and Spurs also marked the first time that a team coached by Mourinho both scored and conceded at least four goals in a single game.

For Tottenham, Davinson Sanchez scored two goals while Erik Lamela and Kane netted one goal each. Speaking about Everton, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison (brace), Gylfi Sigurosson and Bernand got among the scoring charts. (ANI)

