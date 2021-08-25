Harry Kane puts rest to rumours, says he'll stay at Tottenham this season

London [UK], August 25 (ANI): Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane on Wednesday confirmed that he will be staying with the club for the ongoing 2021-22 season.



As a result of this confirmation, all speculations of the England captain joining Manchester City have come to an end.

"It was incredible to see the reception from the Spurs fans on Sunday and to read some of the messages of support I've had in the last few weeks. I will be staying at Tottenham this summer and will be 100 per cent focused on helping the team achieve success. #COYS," tweeted Kane.

Earlier, Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris had said that striker Harry Kane is a thorough professional and he is sporting a smile while coming out for training sessions.

There have been constant transfer rumours regarding Kane and it is being said that he is likely to link up with Manchester City.

"Harry is a professional and he is here with a smile. There is a situation in the air, we can not hide that, but it belongs to him and the club. I'm just focused on the team, and if the manager needs him he will be professional," Goal.com quoted Lloris is saying.

"The priority is the team, the start of the season, and the rest we try to separate," he added.

Tottenham Hotspur will lock horns against Watford in the Premier League on Sunday. (ANI)

